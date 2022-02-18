Hundreds displaced in Assin Anwiasu after heavy downpour

Hundreds of residents in Assin Anwiasu in the Assin North District of the Central Region have been displaced following a heavy downpour that destroyed a number of houses on Thursday night.

Over 50 houses and properties worth millions of cedis were affected by the rainstorm.

The chief of the area, Nana Yaw Kwanin Ababio, who was shocked at the magnitude of the disaster, called on the government, benevolent individuals and organisations to come to their aid.

He said, “the rain started about 4pm and the rainstorm destroyed a number of houses, including school buildings among others. Many people could not get a place to sleep. We’ll call on the government and other individuals in the county to come to our aid. All our properties have been destroyed”.

The Assin North District Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Adamu Frimpong stated that the phenomenon is the first of its kind in the district.

“This is the first time we are experiencing such magnitude of a disaster in the district. This is really serious, especially the number of houses that have been affected. We are not done with the assessment, but I would say more than fifty houses were affected. We need to support a lot of the affected residents”.

The Assin North District NADMO Coordinator emphasised the need to get shelter for the victims.

---citinewsroom