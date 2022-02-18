ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will revise law to enable NMC work effectively – Bagbin

Headlines We will revise law to enable NMC work effectively – Bagbin
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, has called for an urgent revision of the law to make the work of the National Media Commission (NMC) more effective.

According to the Speaker, Parliament will focus on the work of the NMC to enable it work effectively as the regulator of journalism practice across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Media Centre in Parliament on Friday, 18 February 2022, Mr Bagbin noted that journalists, sometimes, err in their reportage while trying to be the first to break the news and the NMC’s duty is to ensure that such occurrences are minimised.

“Often times, in your quest, as journalists, to try and disseminate the information in a timely manner to beat the deadline, you make some mistakes. Information, sometimes, turn out not to be entirely accurate. You end up making some misrepresentations, at times impugning the integrity and reputation of others”.

“The legal space and the legal regime for the media anticipated this and has prescribed a way out. That is why we have the National Media Commission (NMC) and Parliament will focus on the NMC. We need to urgently revise the law for the NMC for the commission to be effective.”

The Speaker also condemned the recent attempts by politicians to regulate the practice of journalism in Ghana, instead of allowing the rule of law to work.

“As a lawyer, in the early days of my practice and also my political life, I was compelled to take a number of media houses to court using the rule of law, not the rule of man”, he said.

“I dare say that any attempt by any politician hiding behind the Police institution to act as the standard-bearer of ethical and professional journalism or a regulator of journalism practice in this country is not only a pretender but also megalomaniac,” the Speaker stated.

-classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Arrest of journalists sending Ghana back to dark ages of media persecution – Bagbin
18.02.2022 | Headlines
'Megalomanic' politicians can't use 'dark-age' arrests to 'regulate', 'police' ethical, professional journalism – Speaker Bagbin
18.02.2022 | Headlines
Arresting journalists old-school, taking Ghana into dark ages of media persecution – Speaker Bagbin
18.02.2022 | Headlines
C/R: Angry youth rip off palace roof in attempt to steal stool at Agona Nyarkrom
18.02.2022 | Headlines
Covid-19 National Trust Fund shuts down official website for weeks after anomalies
18.02.2022 | Headlines
Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s application to seek answers on detention beyond 48-hours dismissed
18.02.2022 | Headlines
NDC challenges Annoh-Dompreh, 3 other NPP MPs to request probe into JB Dankwa’s death
18.02.2022 | Headlines
I can be impartial, not neutral – Speaker Bagbin
18.02.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t takes E-Levy town hall meeting to Upper West Region on Monday
18.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line