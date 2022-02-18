Ghana’s unemployment rate better than Europe – Employment Minister

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah has indicated that while there is no doubt that Ghana is faced with a big issue of unemployment, the situation here is far better than in other places in Europe.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, the minister explained that the West African sub-region has a better situation and should not be considered as a bad one.

“Another revealing fact is that I do not deny the fact that we have unemployment situation on our hand but [the] unemployment rate in Sub-Sahara Africa than in North Africa and in Europe,” he said.

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah further explained that the only difference with these situations in the sub-region and other places like Europe is that the latter has systems that effectively document such statistics on jobs.

“The reason being that in those advanced countries, they have systems of reporting and indeed, any person that is not employed can access unemployment benefits whereas in Sub-Sahara Africa, these things are not there so even if the person is unemployed, any work he or she lays hands-on, they avail themselves for it,” he added.

---happyghana.com