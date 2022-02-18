ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s unemployment rate better than Europe – Employment Minister

General News Ghana’s unemployment rate better than Europe – Employment Minister
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah has indicated that while there is no doubt that Ghana is faced with a big issue of unemployment, the situation here is far better than in other places in Europe.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, the minister explained that the West African sub-region has a better situation and should not be considered as a bad one.

“Another revealing fact is that I do not deny the fact that we have unemployment situation on our hand but [the] unemployment rate in Sub-Sahara Africa than in North Africa and in Europe,” he said.

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah further explained that the only difference with these situations in the sub-region and other places like Europe is that the latter has systems that effectively document such statistics on jobs.

“The reason being that in those advanced countries, they have systems of reporting and indeed, any person that is not employed can access unemployment benefits whereas in Sub-Sahara Africa, these things are not there so even if the person is unemployed, any work he or she lays hands-on, they avail themselves for it,” he added.

---happyghana.com

More General News
ModernGhana Links
GIABA organises Regional Training Workshop for investigative journalists on investigating economic, financial crimes
18.02.2022 | General News
German Company BioNTech plans modular vaccine factories in Africa
18.02.2022 | General News
GIABA opens 36th technical, plenary meeting in Acca
17.02.2022 | General News
UTAG agrees in principle to call off strike — Nortsu-Kotoe
17.02.2022 | General News
Dzifa Attivor buried
17.02.2022 | General News
Shama District accounts to residents with billboards showing monies spent
17.02.2022 | General News
Ashanti Region: 260 fire outbreaks recorded in January 2022 – Fire Commander
17.02.2022 | General News
Ghana to host 36th GIABA Technical Commission/Plenary and 24th Ministerial Committee meeting
17.02.2022 | General News
NALAG President hopeful salute members as he ends regional tour
17.02.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line