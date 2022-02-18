ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

S/R: Central Gonja nurses, midwives declare 'no security, no posting to Boachipe CHPS'

Social News S/R: Central Gonja nurses, midwives declare 'no security, no posting to Boachipe CHPS'
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Central Gonja branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has said until the security of health workers is guaranteed and enhanced, no health worker must be posted to the Boachipe CHPS in the Savanna region.

The group’s comment follows a shooting incident that occurred at the Boachipe CHPS on Thursday, 17 February 2022, which left a nurse at the facility with injuries.

Reacting to the incident in a statement issued on Friday, 18 February 2022 and signed by its District Secretary, Mr Mohammed Abubakari, the Central Gonja GRNMA called on the management of the facility to ensure that the man behind the incident is arrested.

“We want to entreat that management should go the extra mile for the perpetrator to be arrested to face the full rigours of the law,” the GRNMA stated.

It also assured the members that it shall “follow this case to its logical conclusion.”

It added: “We, however, want to state that no nurse or midwife should be posted to the community until their security there is assured.”

A 32-year-old nurse in the community, Evans Adongo, escaped death by the whiskers when a native known as Tanko, opened fire at the community’s health facility.

The suspect went to the health facility wielding a gun and threatened to open fire.

He aimed at the victim who swerved but got hit.

According to the nurse, the man reloaded the gun with another bullet.

The nurse then attempted to close the door of the facility while screaming.

Some members of the community, who heard him scream, rushed to the facility to rescue the nurse while the suspect took to his heels.

The incident has been reported to the police.

-classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Committee set up to look into GJA election dispute to submit findings by March 4
18.02.2022 | Social News
Settlement residents mount roadblock to protest deplorable roads
18.02.2022 | Social News
You can't assume role of ensuring responsible media practice - Bagbin to Police
18.02.2022 | Social News
Ofosu Ampofo's Trial: There's no evidence accused plotted against public officers — Defense Counsel
18.02.2022 | Social News
Ato Essien denies transferring monies to defunct Capital Bank for personal use
18.02.2022 | Social News
E/R:70-year-old man jumps into well to end his life at Kukurantumi
18.02.2022 | Social News
Cabinet reshuffle, cuts and re-alignment of ministries will help tackle economic problems — Franklin Cudjoe
18.02.2022 | Social News
Fire destroys storey building at Obuasi
18.02.2022 | Social News
Gov’t’s budget for Meteo Service meagre – Staff
18.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line