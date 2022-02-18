Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s application to seek answers on detention beyond 48-hours dismissed

18.02.2022 LISTEN

The High Court in Tema has thrown out an application by the embattled convener of the #Fixthecountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to compel the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Attorney-General to answer some questions about his detention.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor, who has been charged with treason felony was arrested on Friday, February 11, 2022, for threatening to stage a coup d’état if the controversial E-levy is passed.

He wanted justification as to why he was kept in police custody for more than 48 hours before being arraigned at the Ashaiman District court on Monday, February 14.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Daniel Mensah, maintained that the 'habeas corpus' application filed by his lawyers cannot hold because Mr. Barker-Vormawo has already been put before a court and has been denied bail.

The judge rather advised his counsel to either appeal against the bail refusal by the District Court or apply for the same at the High court.

---citinewsroom