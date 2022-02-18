NDC challenges Annoh-Dompreh, 3 other NPP MPs to request probe into JB Dankwa’s death

The Central Regional arm of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has challenged the four NPP MPs that have filed a motion for a probe into the death of Prof. John Evans Atta Mills to do same to unravel the mystery behind the killing of JB Dankwa.

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, four NPP MPs led by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh filed a private members’ motion to demand a bi-partisan probe into the death of John Evans Atta-Mills.

The other three NPP MPs include Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP Davis Opoku Ansah, and Tema Central MP Yves Hanson Nortey.

The MPs want to have clarity on what led to the death of late Prof. Mills who died on July 24, 2012.

In a statement reacting to the motion, the NDC in the Central Region has described it as a move by Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Annoh-Dompreh to cover up his incompetence.

According to the NDC, there was closure to the investigations into the death of Prof. John Evans Atta Mills and hence the NPP MPs should rather file for a probe into the unsolved murder case of the late JB Dankwa.

“We challenge Annoh Dompreh and his colleagues to marshal the courage to also call for a probe into the mysterious death of Mr. Kwabena Boadu, an aide to Dr. Alhaji Bawumia who died under very bizarre circumstances.

“There were a lot of hanging issues surrounding the tragic death of Kwabena Boadu and an NPP Member of Parliament, Hon. JB Dankwa which Ghanaians are equally interested in unravelling the mysteries behind those tragic deaths.

“There would, therefore, be the need for Annoh-Dompreh and his fiendish cohorts to gather the courage to request for a bipartisan probe into those unfortunate and untimely deaths as well,” parts of the NDC statement reads.

The NDC wants Ghanaians to treat the motion filed by the four NPP MPs for an inquest into the death of Prof. Mills with contempt.

Read the full statement below:

We want to put on record that, a shake-up of the NPP leadership in parliament is imminent, the NPP is considering changes in their parliamentary leadership because of their shambolic and abysmal performance.

This is certainly pushing Frank Annoh-Dompreh to pretend to be working in order to protect his majority Chief Whip position in parliament.

It is trite knowledge that Annoh-Dompreh goes into history as the first Majority Chief Whip of a ruling party under the 4th Republic to have failed to elect a Speaker of Parliament as well as his inability to leverage his position for the approval of the government's budget.

In fact, the depth of his lack of success and incompetence as a Chief Whip are immeasurably woeful. Like a drowning man trying to clutch at a straw, it is not surprising he is adopting such a roguish and jaundiced approach to save his face.

It is also important to put on record that:

1. Prof. Mills' death was adequately investigated and a copy of the autopsy report was made available to the family.

A copy of the report is with the brother of President Mills, Hon. Samuel Atta Mills, Member of Parliament for the KEEA Constituency who is a colleague member of Parliament.

The most prudent decision to take as a responsible Member of Parliament and a leader of his Caucus in Parliament was to contact his colleague MP for information pertaining to the cause of death of his brother if his intent for calling for this probe was not diabolical.

2. We challenge Annoh Dompreh and his colleagues to marshal the courage to also call for a probe into the mysterious death of Mr Kwabena Boadu, an aide to Dr Alhaji Bawumia who died under very bizarre circumstances.

There were a lot of hanging issues surrounding the tragic death of Kwabena Boadu and an NPP Member of Parliament, Hon. JB Dankwa which Ghanaians are equally interested in unravelling the mysteries behind those tragic deaths.

There would, therefore, be the need for Annoh-Dompreh and his fiendish cohorts to gather the courage to request for a bipartisan probe into those unfortunate and untimely deaths as well.