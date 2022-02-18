ModernGhana logo
A/R: Assembly members charged to discharge their duties as Assembly present motorbikes to them

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
The Atwima Mponua District Assembly in the Ashanti region through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has empowered 55 Assembly Members with motorbikes to facilitate their meritorious services to the country.

The colourful durbar held at the Assembly forecourt had dignitaries like; Mrs Benon Okine, District Co-ordinating Director, Nananom and Departmental Heads as well.

Making the presentation, Hon Isaac Kofi Marfo ( Ziraki Naba), DCE for Atwima Mponua District Assembly hailed the government for supporting the Assembly members as over 90% electoral areas are in remote areas and access to transportation is a challenge.

He advised beneficiaries to ensure a culture of maintenance of the supreme star motorbikes to serve the intended purpose.

Hon Charles K. Dwumfour, Presiding Member for Atwima Mponua District Assembly and Hon Charles K.Nsiah, Assembly Member for Ntobroso Aniamoa Electoral Area speaking to the media appreciated the love and support from the government, saying it would go a long way to help them in the discharge of their duties.

