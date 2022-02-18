ModernGhana logo
Gov't takes E-Levy town hall meeting to Upper West Region on Monday
The government through the Ministries in charge of Information and Finance will on Monday, February 21, 2022, hold a town hall meeting on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) in the Upper West Region.

Already, three town hall meetings have been held in Koforidua, Kumasi, and Tamale to provide education on the much-opposed levy.

After the wide engagements, the Ministry of Information and the Minister of Finance have decided that the next destination should be the Upper West Region.

Among Ken Ofori-Atta and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, other officials of government have been billed to speak at the townhall meeting include the Upper West Regional Minister Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih as well as the Minister for Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery.

Monday’s townhall meeting will be held at the Wa Regional Library and streamed Live on the various Facebook pages of the Ministries of Information and Finance.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 1pm.

The Electronic Transaction Levy was introduced to Parliament in 2021 when the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Police proposal of the government.

Discussions in Parliament by MPs ended in a brawl before the house went on recess for the Christmas break.

All efforts to have Parliament approve the levy have failed due to the continuous opposition to the levy by the Minority who argue its implementation will bring untold hardships on Ghanaians.

