18.02.2022 Headlines

Motion for inquest into death Atta Mills by NPP MPs senseless, utter nonsense – Ofosu Kwakye

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Mr. Felix Kwakye OfosuMr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu
18.02.2022 LISTEN

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu has described as senseless and utter nonsense the motion filed by some four New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament requesting an inquest into the death of former President, John Evans Atta Mills.

In a Facebook post, the former Deputy Minister of Information said the demand for the probe is to waste precious time while diverting attention from critical matters confronting the country.

“The NPP MPs’ motion for an inquest into the death of President Mills is complete and utter nonsense.

"It is a senseless attempt at wasting precious time while diverting attention from the most important issues of the economy and the livelihoods of Ghanaians,” Felix Ofosu Kwakye said in a posted on his Facebook wall.

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, four NPP MPs led by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh filed a private members’ motion to demand a bi-partisan probe into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills.

The other three NPP MPs include Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP Davis Opoku Ansah, and Tema Central MP Yves Hanson Nortey.

The MPs want to have clarity on what led to the death of late Prof. Mills who died on July 24, 2012.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

