Fuel prices will continue to go up until gov’t finds a way to manage the cedi – Amaliba

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has indicated that the only way prices of fuel in the country will become stable is if the government manages to arrest the cedi.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed power on the promise of arresting the constantly depreciating cedi to ensure it performs better against foreign currencies, especially the US dollar.

With the cedi failing to perform well in the past years, it has according to experts contributed to the high prices of fuel in the country.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Friday, February 18, 2022, Abraham Amaliba has admonished the government to find lasting solutions to manage the depreciation of the local currency.

According to him, it is the only way the prices of fuel will become stable instead of the constant increases.

“This economy we live in is an excruciating economy....Fuel prices will continue to increase until the government finds ways to manage the cedi,” Amaliba shared.

Currently, a litre of fuel is being sold by most outlets at GHS7.9. Experts say it is likely to cross the GHS8 mark by end of February.

Due to the high price of fuel in the country, the association of Private Commercial Transport Operators in the country has decided to introduce a 30% increment on fares effective today, Friday, February 18, 2022.