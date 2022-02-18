ModernGhana logo
18.02.2022 Social News

Gov’t’s budget for Meteo Service meagre – Staff

18.02.2022 LISTEN

Staff of the Ghana Meteorological Service have justified their decision to embark on a strike over poor working conditions.

The Divisional Union Secretary of the Service, Robert Cudjoe said the strike is aimed at drawing the government's attention to their plight.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Cudjoe said the government's budget for the Service is not enough to replace their old working tools and refurbish their head office and housing.

He was hopeful that the strike will trigger a response from the government.

“We have deplorable conditions at our workplace. The budget for Meteo service is nothing to write home about. Our monthly salaries are nothing to write home about. The housing and bungalows are dilapidated. The headquarters looks like it was built in 1943. If we had good facilities, I do not think these things will happen. There was no response to our letter, so there is nothing we can do than to draw their attention to go on strike. Money is the matter.”

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is responsible for providing information on weather situations on a daily basis.

It also keeps meteorological watch over the Flight Information Region (FIR) for the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

The weather information provided by the agency is also used in a number of sectors including agriculture, industry, civil engineering, forestry, management of dams, tourism, among others.

The strike will thus negatively affect the operations of these agencies.

---citinewsroom

