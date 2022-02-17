ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will remodel tollbooths as police posts, emergency centres — Amoako-Atta

Headlines We will remodel tollbooths as police posts, emergency centres — Amoako-Atta
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Roads and Highways is to remodel tollbooths in the country to serve as police posts, emergency centres, and towing service centres,and other ancillary services.

The facilities, which will offer other ancillary services, will be incorporated into the Ministry's programme to dualise the major highways in the country.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Head, Public Affairs Unit, Ministry of Roads and Highways, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement asked the public to ignore the “gross misrepresentation” in the media that the Ministry had plans to convert the toll booths to washrooms.

The statement said Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, only alluded to proposals government had received on alternative uses for the 38 toll booth locations with over 100 toll booths across the country.

 "It is important to restate that the reference by the Minister was to the 38 toll booth locations and not the toll booths themselves, which are over 100 in number," it said.

GNA

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Deputy Speakers can vote as MPs when presiding over parliament — Godfred Dame
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Queen Mothers are pillars behind the stability of the chieftaincy system—Bawumia
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Let’s join efforts to identify, freeze sources of funding for terrorist groups – Ofori-Atta to ECOWAS states
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Carry your passport, other documents for the time being — Bawumia speaks about Ghana’s e-passport
17.02.2022 | Headlines
First Lady donates GHS50,000 to Appiatse explosion victims
17.02.2022 | Headlines
UTAG agrees to call off strike after fruitful meeting with Education Committee of Parliament
17.02.2022 | Headlines
We want to know what killed Prof. Atta Mills – 4 NPP MPs demand probe
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Agenda 111 projects: Government forcibly taking lands without compensation — Ofoase Ayirebi farmers
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Four NPP MPs file motion for probe into Atta-Mills’ death
17.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line