Let’s join efforts to identify, freeze sources of funding for terrorist groups – Ofori-Atta to ECOWAS states

The Minister in charge of Finance and Economic Planning in Ghana, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has called on member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to join hands to identify and freeze all sources of funding for terrorist groups in the region.

Besides the headache of coups that trouble the region, ECOWAS over the years has been burdened by attacks from terrorists that have led to the killing of too many people and the destruction of communities.

Speaking at the opening of the 36th GIABA Technical Commission/Plenary and 24th Ministerial Committee Meeting, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta lamented how terrorism and money laundering continue to pose a threat to the progress of states under ECOWAS.

He said the phenomenon is underpinned by several factors, including the presence of large, informal, cash-based economies, weak and porous borders, political instability, ethnic and communal violence, corruption, poverty, and unemployment.

The Finance Minister for Ghana told the large gathering drawn from the various ECOWAS states that the time is now for a collaborative effort to combat money laundering and terrorism funding.

“Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (ML/TF&P) continue to pose enormous risks to the global financial systems, peace, and socio-economic development. With the West African Sub-region not being left off the hook, currently being a major region of concern regarding terrorist financing and its activities, you will all agree with me that there is the need to strengthen collaboration among member States in order to curb this menace with all its associated predicate offences,” Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta shared.

He continued, “We must arise and provide innovative and collective preventive measures which adapt to the growing risks, build resilience, and ultimately prevents the next security and humanitarian disaster. Furthermore, we must put in every effort to identify sources of funds for terrorist groups, freeze them, and use every legal means to ensure they never get access to the funds again.

“Fellow participants, I believe there is no better time to act than now.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta further reposed confidence in GIABA as a specialized institution of the ECOWAS responsible for strengthening the capacity of member States towards the combatting of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in the West African sub-region.

He stressed that Ghana has no doubt GIABA will continue to provide for its members in terms of technical support irrespective of the numerous challenges it faces as an international organization.

“Similarly, as member states, we will rally behind GIABA and give it all the needed support to implement the Effectiveness Improvement Action Plan to strengthen GIABA in delivering on their mandate,” Ken Ofori-Atta added while thanking the GIABA Secretariat, Technical Commission, and all Working Groups including Committees who worked assiduously to plan the Plenary meeting in Ghana.