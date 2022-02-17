Preparatory works on Tampane district hospital completed for construction — Health Minister

Preparatory works on the Tampane district hospital have been completed and contractors are finalising mobilisation activities to the site for construction to begin.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health, said in Parliament.

He said the project falls under the Agenda 111 project, which was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

It aims at providing healthcare infrastructure to ensure Ghanaians in every part of the country had access to quality healthcare services.

The project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals at the middle and northern belt, a regional hospital in the Western Region, and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital.

Mr Agyemang-Manu said this on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday when Ms Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, the Member of Parliament for Tempane, asked him when the construction of the district hospital would commence.

He said the Project Implementation Committee, being chaired by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had secured sites and land titles for 88 out of the 101 district hospitals and each unit would cost US$17 million, covering 15 acres.

GNA