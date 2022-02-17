Enchi Government Hospital cries for help to replace obsolete equipment

Dr Emmanuel K. Coomson, the Medical Superintendent of the Enchi Government Hospital in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region, has expressed concern over the obsolete equipment at the hospital and called for a replacement to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

He mentioned the lack of space at the laboratory, coupled with inadequate equipment to run services like scans; vehicles, especially ambulances, and bad roads leading to the facility, as some of the challenges the hospital faced.

He said the bad roads, especially those leading to the town, deterred doctors and nurses from accepting postings to the area and called on the Government and benevolent organisations to assist to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

Dr Coomson said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when a delegation from the Aowin Traditional Council visited the hospital to discuss the needs of the facility.

He said the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service should ensure the doctors and nurses benefitted from the rural allowances offered health personnel who accepted postings to remote areas.

The facility, built in 1973, lacked the space to accommodate staff with only 36 out of the 396 staff, representing 11 per cent, were accommodated, making it not befitting of a district hospital, he said.

Dr Coomson said the hospital needed specialised doctors including dentists and appealed to the government to consider adding it the Agenda 111 initiative.

He, however, commended the government for creating the Western North Region, which had improved the nurse-patient ratio and general functions of the hospital.

GNA