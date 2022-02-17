ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fire Service to pay bills of personnel involved in Atebubu crash

Social News Fire Service to pay bills of personnel involved in Atebubu crash
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana National Fire Service says it will pay all the medical bills of five of its officers involved in a car crash on the Kwame Danso-Atebubu road.

“They got injured in the line of duty, so the service is going to take care of all of them,” the Director of Public Relations at the GNFS, ACFO 1 Timothy Osafo Affum, said to Citi News.

The accident occurred on Tuesday when a motorcycle crossed the fire tender they were riding in on their way to respond to a distress call.

The vehicle ended up crashing into another motorbike nearby, with three persons on board, killing one of them instantly.

Speaking to Citi News after four of the officers were air-lifted to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment, the Director of Public Relations at the GNFS, ACFO 1 Timothy Osafo Affum, said one of the officers was still in critical condition.

“Four of them were airlifted to Accra. For the other one, his condition was okay, so he was treated, and the following day was discharged at the Atebubu Government Hospital.”

“Three are looking quite good except for one who is still in a critical condition. As of yesterday [Wednesday], he was under oxygen,” ACFO 1 Timothy Osafo Affum said.

---Citi Newsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ejura Traditional Council declares war on Fulani herdsmen
17.02.2022 | Social News
Newmont Ghana Donates Computers, Accessories To The KNUST College Of Engineering
17.02.2022 | Social News
US supports visually impaired Ghanaian students with Braille Learning Materials
17.02.2022 | Social News
We'll finish negotiations if you call off strike — Employment Minister tells UTAG
17.02.2022 | Social News
50-year-old man appeals for support to raise GH¢19,017 for liver surgery on February 23
17.02.2022 | Social News
Remove us from anti-gay bill – Intersex group to Parliament
17.02.2022 | Social News
We need assessment centre with modern gadgets — School for the Deaf
17.02.2022 | Social News
Driver remanded for death of two police officers, four others on Asikuma-Peki highway
17.02.2022 | Social News
Help us resolve our chieftaincy dispute, it's retarding our development – Dwan queen-mother to gov’t
17.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line