Fire Service to pay bills of personnel involved in Atebubu crash

The Ghana National Fire Service says it will pay all the medical bills of five of its officers involved in a car crash on the Kwame Danso-Atebubu road.

“They got injured in the line of duty, so the service is going to take care of all of them,” the Director of Public Relations at the GNFS, ACFO 1 Timothy Osafo Affum, said to Citi News.

The accident occurred on Tuesday when a motorcycle crossed the fire tender they were riding in on their way to respond to a distress call.

The vehicle ended up crashing into another motorbike nearby, with three persons on board, killing one of them instantly.

Speaking to Citi News after four of the officers were air-lifted to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment, the Director of Public Relations at the GNFS, ACFO 1 Timothy Osafo Affum, said one of the officers was still in critical condition.

“Four of them were airlifted to Accra. For the other one, his condition was okay, so he was treated, and the following day was discharged at the Atebubu Government Hospital.”

“Three are looking quite good except for one who is still in a critical condition. As of yesterday [Wednesday], he was under oxygen,” ACFO 1 Timothy Osafo Affum said.

