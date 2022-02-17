UTAG agrees to call off strike after fruitful meeting with Education Committee of Parliament

17.02.2022 LISTEN

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has agreed to call off its strike after a successful meeting with the Education Committee of Parliament on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

This has been confirmed by Mr. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe who is a ranking member on the Education Committee of Parliament.

Speaking to journalists after the positive meeting with UTAG, Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe said, “After listening to the cases, we realised that there will be the need for more dialogue. We finally appealed as a committee to UTAG to call off the strike which they agreed in Principle.

“We expect they call off the strike today and then continue with the negotiations.”

UTAG has been on strike for the past six weeks to protest the failure of the government to meet conditions of service for members.

Last Tuesday, the Labour Division of the Accra High Court granted an interlocutory injunction application filed against the strike by UTAG by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

Although lecturers were expected to return to the classrooms on Wednesday for academic activities to begin for the year, there was no show.

After today’s fruitful deliberation between UTAG and the Education Committee of Parliament, sources tell Modernghana News that lecturers could be back in the classrooms next week Monday.