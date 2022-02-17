ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.02.2022 Headlines

UTAG agrees to call off strike after fruitful meeting with Education Committee of Parliament

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
UTAG agrees to call off strike after fruitful meeting with Education Committee of Parliament
17.02.2022 LISTEN

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has agreed to call off its strike after a successful meeting with the Education Committee of Parliament on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

This has been confirmed by Mr. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe who is a ranking member on the Education Committee of Parliament.

Speaking to journalists after the positive meeting with UTAG, Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe said, “After listening to the cases, we realised that there will be the need for more dialogue. We finally appealed as a committee to UTAG to call off the strike which they agreed in Principle.

“We expect they call off the strike today and then continue with the negotiations.”

UTAG has been on strike for the past six weeks to protest the failure of the government to meet conditions of service for members.

Last Tuesday, the Labour Division of the Accra High Court granted an interlocutory injunction application filed against the strike by UTAG by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

Although lecturers were expected to return to the classrooms on Wednesday for academic activities to begin for the year, there was no show.

After today’s fruitful deliberation between UTAG and the Education Committee of Parliament, sources tell Modernghana News that lecturers could be back in the classrooms next week Monday.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
First Lady donates GHS50,000 to Appiatse explosion victims
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Agenda 111 projects: Government forcibly taking lands without compensation — Ofoase Ayirebi farmers
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Four NPP MPs file motion for probe into Atta-Mills’ death
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Perry Okudzeto, Linda Asante appointed Deputy Chief Executives of NPA
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Don’t judge Ghana police from our past; we’re now born again – Dampare
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo applauds hard working disability champions, care-givers
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Minority threatens to drag PURC to Parliament over new ECG charges
17.02.2022 | Headlines
GACL appoints Pamela Djamson-Tettey as new MD to replace Yaw Kwakwa
17.02.2022 | Headlines
I haven’t met with any terrorist group to plot coup – Mahama rubbish Abronye DC’s allegation
17.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line