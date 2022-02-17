ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We want to know what killed Prof. Atta Mills – 4 NPP MPs demand probe

Headlines We want to know what killed Prof. Atta Mills – 4 NPP MPs demand probe
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Some four Members of Parliament of the majority caucus have filed a private members’ motion to demand a bi-partisan probe into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills.

Led by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh, the other three among the group include Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP Davis Opoku Ansah, and Tema Central MP Yves Hanson Nortey.

Prof Mills died on 24 July 2012 after returning from a trip to the US where he had undergone medical checks.

He was 68 years old.

It is still not clear what killed Prof Mills since there have been various accounts from family members, close associates and his political allies.

In recent times, his aide, Koku Anyidoho, who is the Executive Director of the Atta Mills Institute, has been demanding a probe into the late president’s death.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Deputy Speakers can vote as MPs when presiding over parliament — Godfred Dame
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Let’s join efforts to identify, freeze sources of funding for terrorist groups – Ofori-Atta to ECOWAS states
17.02.2022 | Headlines
First Lady donates GHS50,000 to Appiatse explosion victims
17.02.2022 | Headlines
UTAG agrees to call off strike after fruitful meeting with Education Committee of Parliament
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Agenda 111 projects: Government forcibly taking lands without compensation — Ofoase Ayirebi farmers
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Four NPP MPs file motion for probe into Atta-Mills’ death
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Perry Okudzeto, Linda Asante appointed Deputy Chief Executives of NPA
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Don’t judge Ghana police from our past; we’re now born again – Dampare
17.02.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo applauds hard working disability champions, care-givers
17.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line