We want to know what killed Prof. Atta Mills – 4 NPP MPs demand probe

Some four Members of Parliament of the majority caucus have filed a private members’ motion to demand a bi-partisan probe into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills.

Led by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh, the other three among the group include Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP Davis Opoku Ansah, and Tema Central MP Yves Hanson Nortey.

Prof Mills died on 24 July 2012 after returning from a trip to the US where he had undergone medical checks.

He was 68 years old.

It is still not clear what killed Prof Mills since there have been various accounts from family members, close associates and his political allies.

In recent times, his aide, Koku Anyidoho, who is the Executive Director of the Atta Mills Institute, has been demanding a probe into the late president’s death.