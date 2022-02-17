ModernGhana logo
Ghana Meteorological Agency staff begin indefinite strike on Friday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The staff of the Ghana Meteorological Agency will on Friday, February 18, 2022, commence an indefinite strike action to protest their poor condition of service.

This has been announced by the staff in a press release issued on Thursday, February 17, and signed by Divisional Union Chairman Paa Nii.

The staff explain that they have been left with no option but to embark on the strike after receiving no response from the Minister in charge of Communication and Digitalisation despite sending her a letter to table their grievances.

“Notice is hereby given that staff of Ghana Meteorological Agency having presented a resolution to the Honorable Minister of communication and digitalization dated 5th January 2022 without any response, do hereby resolve to embark on an indefinite strike action starting from 18th February 2022,” part of the press release reads.

It concludes, “This is as a result of our poor condition of service enumerated in our resolution.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
