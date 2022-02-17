ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

63-year-old man gets 18 years for defiling great-granddaughter

Crime & Punishment 63-year-old man gets 18 years for defiling great-granddaughter
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Isaac Appah, age 63, farmer, who defiled his 12-year old great-granddaughter at Twifo Hemang in the Central region, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment in hard labour by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast.

The court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur, sentenced Appah after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The complainant, Mrs Ruth Sarfo, a trader and mother of the victim live together with the convict in the same house at Twifo Hemang.

Detective Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako, prosecuting, told the court that, the convict had been sexually abusing the victim for the past three months.

He said Appah took advantage of the victim each time she was asked to send food to him on his farm.

“Your honour, Appah forcefully had sex with her in the farm each time she was sent to give him his food,” the prosecution said.

Chief Inspector Bediako further said on Friday, February 4, the complainant realized some changes in her child and after thorough interrogation, the victim confessed her ordeal.

He said the complainant upon reporting to Police was given a Police medical report form to send the victim to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Mr Bediako said the convict was immediately arrested and after the medical report from the Twifo Praso Government hospital stated that the victim had been sexually assaulted and her hymen broken.

He was charged with defilement and arraigned.

GNA

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Street light thief sentenced to three years imprisonment
17.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
33-year-old man jailed nine months for stealing Infinix phone
17.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court discharges Imam held over defilement
16.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Commercial driver jailed 15 years over incest
16.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Kpando: Hit and run rider who killed 4-year-old girl caged
16.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Nima clash: Leader of Kumodzi group, 3 others granted Ghc80,000 bail each
15.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Police arrest 25 robbery suspects in massive swoop across the country
15.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two jailed 30 years for robbing Bolt driver of his Tecno phone
15.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Man faces court for concealing “wee” in ceiling, fridge
14.02.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line