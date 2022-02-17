63-year-old man gets 18 years for defiling great-granddaughter

Isaac Appah, age 63, farmer, who defiled his 12-year old great-granddaughter at Twifo Hemang in the Central region, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment in hard labour by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast.

The court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur, sentenced Appah after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The complainant, Mrs Ruth Sarfo, a trader and mother of the victim live together with the convict in the same house at Twifo Hemang.

Detective Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako, prosecuting, told the court that, the convict had been sexually abusing the victim for the past three months.

He said Appah took advantage of the victim each time she was asked to send food to him on his farm.

“Your honour, Appah forcefully had sex with her in the farm each time she was sent to give him his food,” the prosecution said.

Chief Inspector Bediako further said on Friday, February 4, the complainant realized some changes in her child and after thorough interrogation, the victim confessed her ordeal.

He said the complainant upon reporting to Police was given a Police medical report form to send the victim to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Mr Bediako said the convict was immediately arrested and after the medical report from the Twifo Praso Government hospital stated that the victim had been sexually assaulted and her hymen broken.

He was charged with defilement and arraigned.

GNA