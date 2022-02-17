ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dzifa Attivor buried

General News Dzifa Attivor buried
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Many political stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, and Members of Parliament including the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, as well as the former president, John Dramani Mahama, on Thursday bid farewell to the former transport minister, Dzifa Aku Attivor, during her burial rites at the forecourt of the State House.

Dzifa Attivor passed away last year in November 2021 after a protracted illness.

217202243605-8cs1vjhuup-1cdfebe7-35ca-484f-b453-36bc07f4cc19.jpeg

Before her passing, she served as deputy transport minister and subsequently as a substantive minister under late President Evans Attah Mills and former President John Mahama from 2008 to December 2015, respectively.

Dzifa Ativor is credited with some monumental infrastructure achievements under her watch as the transport minister, which includes the Ho airport, Airport terminal 3, and some expansion works at the Takoradi Harbor, among others.

She was 65 years and left behind 3 children and 2 others.

217202243605-vbrduhgtso-53e9cc28-2dd1-4bf5-8640-727b6b50ae23.jpeg

The General Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Asiedu Nketia, described her loss as a big blow to the NDC. He said she is someone who succeeded in all spheres except her unsuccessful attempts at elected political positions.

More General News
ModernGhana Links
GIABA opens 36th technical, plenary meeting in Acca
17.02.2022 | General News
UTAG agrees in principle to call off strike — Nortsu-Kotoe
17.02.2022 | General News
Shama District accounts to residents with billboards showing monies spent
17.02.2022 | General News
Ashanti Region: 260 fire outbreaks recorded in January 2022 – Fire Commander
17.02.2022 | General News
Ghana to host 36th GIABA Technical Commission/Plenary and 24th Ministerial Committee meeting
17.02.2022 | General News
NALAG President hopeful salute members as he ends regional tour
17.02.2022 | General News
Vote of censure is personal attack on Health Minister – Afenyo-Markin
17.02.2022 | General News
Ghanaian journalist Eric Nana Gyetuah assaulted after photographing police
16.02.2022 | General News
NSS to initiate deployment for employment project
16.02.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line