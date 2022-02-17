Advocate for human rights, racial discrimination, gender and disability inequalities – Agric Minister to Law Students

17.02.2022 LISTEN

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has admonished students in the legal profession to advocate for human rights, racial discrimination, gender and disability inequalities.

Which he said were the sacrifices made by Baffour Osei Akoto and the likes to bring equality and justice to society.

He said during his keynote address at the 2022 SRC Symposium and the launch of the Baffour Akoto Moot Court Competition which took place on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Ghana Law School to officially commence Students Representative Council (SRC) Week Celebrations.

Baffour Akoto Moot Competition is an annual event as part of SRC week celebration to honour the memory and sacrifices made by the late Chief Linguist of the Asante Kingdom, Baffour Osei Akoto. The competition also seeks to highlight the importance of human rights in pursuit of a more equal and just society.

In his address, the Agric Minister gave a history about Baffour Osei Akoto and how the Baffour Akoto Moot Court Competition came into being.

According to him, the late Chief Linguist of the Asante Kingdom, Baffour Osei Akoto is celebrated at the Ghana Law School following his pursuit of human rights, especially the well-being of farmers, women and persons with disabilities.

“In Ghana, you as law students are a privileged group. You will leave the portals of this school to go into the legal profession which is known all over the world as an advocacy profession (Human rights, Racial discrimination, Gender and Disability inequalities). Ten, twenty years from now, most of you will have successful practices and be well to do members of the Ghanaian society,” he said.

He continued, “The sacrifices that the Baffour Akotos and the Mandelas made to bring equality and justice to society should not be lost on you. You may be sitting in your comfort zone after school pursuing your profession, that should not blind you to the injustices in society. A lot has been achieved in past years, but a lot of injustices still remain in our society."

He added, "It would be your responsibility to uphold the advocacy pursued by our forefathers. As trained advocates, it is incumbent upon you to continually uphold the rule of law to address the inequalities in society which Baffour Osei Akoto and others fought for."

This year's edition of the competition is under the theme: "Leadership, Gender and Disabilities Corporate Governance: The Way Forward after Legal Education."

The event was chaired by one of Ghana's celebrated legal personalities, His Lordship Justice Sir Dennis Adjei, who is a Court of Appeal Judge.

What Agric Minister said about Baffour Osei Akoto:

Baffour Osei Akoto came into prominence in the mid-fifties during the struggle for independence of the Gold Coast from British rule. He formed a political party, NLM (National Liberation Movement) in September 1954 to oppose a virtual one-party system which was then emerging under Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP (Convention People’s Party).

He led cocoa farmers in the struggle to obtain a decent producer price to better the lives of cocoa farmers at the time.

During the March 1954 election campaign, Kwame Nkrumah had promised to double the producer price of cocoa farmers if they voted for the CPP. After winning the elections, instead of doubling the producer price of cocoa as promised, Kwame Nkrumah turned around to announce a reduction in the producer price thereby putting cocoa farmers at a financial disadvantage. The furore which followed this broken promise led to severe agitation against the CPP in the cocoa-growing areas of the time.

Being a popular figure in the cocoa-growing community, because of his position as a senior linguist to the Asantehene and as a big cocoa farmer himself, Baffour was a natural choice to lead this agitation. This finally resulted in him founding and leading the first political party (which at the time included the Brong Ahafo Region) in Ashanti – the National Liberation Movement (NLM).

For his role in standing up for the rights of cocoa farmers and advocating for multi-party democracy, Baffour Osei Akoto and hundreds of others were detained under the Preventative Detention Act (1958) and was kept in Nsawam medium-security prison in solitary confinement for a period of nearly six years.

Baffour and the top hierarchy of detained political prisoners including Dr J B Danquah were kept in cells meant for condemned prisoners who had been found guilty of murder.