Agenda 111 projects: Government forcibly taking lands without compensation — Ofoase Ayirebi farmers

Some aggrieved farmers including a 90-year-old woman Adwoa Kodie at Ofoase- Ayirebi in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region have expressed their bitterness over the government’s decision to forcibly take over their lands for Agenda 111 projects.

According to the framer, the decision on the part of the government has led to the destruction of their Cocoa plantations and other farms’ produce without negotiations or whatsoever.

The farmers contested that the District Chief Executive of Akyemansa District Assembly, Paul Asamoah, and Member of Parliament, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah have connived to take over their thirty acres of Cocoa farm for the Agenda 111 projects without paying them any compensation.

Speaking to Kaakyire Akwasi Donkor in an interview, the farmers said they are very disappointed in the decision by their Member of Parliament (MP) and District Chief executive (DCE) to take their lands for the project without their consent.

According to them, they are not resisting any attempt by the government to establish a hospital in the community but they expect that some crop compensations could be made on the land.

President Akuffo Addo has envisioned that agenda 111 will play a critical role in making Ghana the centre of excellence for medical care in West Africa by 2030.

Source: Classfmonline.com