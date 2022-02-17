It's not the duty of MoE to appoint headteachers – NAGRAT President

17.02.2022 LISTEN

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has said the Ministry of Education (MoE) has no capacity to appoint headteachers and headmistresses for schools in Ghana.

This follows claims by NAGRAT that the MoE had advertised positions for prospective headteachers.

According to the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonou, it is the duty of the Ghana Education Service(GES) to appoint headteachers and headmistresses not the Ministry.

Speaking at the press conference held in Accra on Thursday, 17 February 2022, the President of NAGRAT said: “There are a lot of issues in the educational sector that must be addressed but we are all pretending as though there are no issues.

“One of them is the decision by the Ministry of Education to appoint headmasters and headmistresses and they are starting with STEM schools but the Ministry has no power to appoint headmasters or headmistress.”

He added: ““It is the function of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the GES has that power to appoint headmasters and headmistresses, not the Ministry of Education.”

The NAGRAT President therefore called on the MoE to withdraw the advertisement inviting applicants to apply.

“So the advertisements brought by the Ministry inviting applicants to apply to be headmasters and headmistress in STEM schools should be withdrawer by the Ministry immediately,” Mr Carbonou stated.

Source: classfmonline.com