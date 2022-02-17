ModernGhana logo
NABCO Demo: We've families to cater for

Scores of trainees of the Nation Builders’ Corps programme hit the street Thursday, February 17, 2022, demonstrating against the inability of the government to offer them permanent employment.

In addition to the demand for permanent employment, the trainees also demanded the payment of arrears owed them, ranging from four to eight months.

The trainees who converged at the Obra Sport, Circle, were clad in red and black attire to show their frustration also carried placards with various sentiments on the abrupt end of the programme.

They moved to the Independent Square to present a petition to the Chief Executive Officer of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars.

Some of the placards read: NABCO trainees have families too; when are you paying our 10 months arrears Mr. President, NABCO nurses also matter; we are interested in permanent jobs and not 699.25

—Classfmonline.com

