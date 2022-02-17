NAGRAT gives government two weeks ultimatum to restore salaries of teachers whose names were deleted from payroll

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has given government two weeks to restore the salaries of teachers whose names were deleted from the payroll.

According to the union, some names of teaches have been deleted from the payroll for the past fifteen months.

President of the NAGRAT, Angel Carbonou, said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday Febraury 17 that they are also for prompt payment of capitation grant to the basic schools,

The union also rejected plans by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to appoint headteachers for schools in Ghana.

President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonou said the Ministry has no such power to appoint headmasters for the various schools.

It is the duty of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to make such appointments and not the Ministry, he said.

He said “There are a lot of issues in the educational sector that must be addressed but we are all pretending as though there are no issues.

“One of the them is the decision by the Ministry of Education to appoint headmasters and headmistresses and they are starting with STEM schools but he Ministry has no power to appoint headmasters or headmistress.”

He added “It is the function of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the GES has that power to appoint headmasters and headmistresses, not the Ministry of Education.”

He further called on the Ministry of Education to withdraw the advertisement inviting applicants to apply for the position of headmaster or headmistress.

“So the advertisement brought by the Ministry inviting applicants to apply to be headmasters and headmistress in STEM schools should be withdrawer by the Ministry immediately,” Mr Carbonou said.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana