Ghana to host 36th GIABA Technical Commission/Plenary and 24th Ministerial Committee meeting

The Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) will hold its 36thTechnical Commission (TC)/Plenary and its 24th Ministerial Committee (GMC) meeting at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana, from the 13th to 19th February 2022.

The GIABA Plenary is an assembly of experts, including representatives of member States (MS), development partners and observers in the fight against money laundering (ML) and terrorist financing (TF), who meet twice yearly to share their experiences with respect to the challenges they face in implementing effective Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) measures. Plenary meetings are GIABA Statutory meetings, thus an integral part of efforts to ensure MS’ compliance with AML/CFT Standards and to foster regional peace, security, prosperity and integration in the ECOWAS region.

A key feature during the meetings is the consideration and approval of the follow-up reports of the mutual evaluation (ME) of member States’ level of compliance with the FATF 40 Recommendations on AML/CFT.

The 36th Plenary Meeting will be declared open by the Honourable Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, who will also deliver the opening address. Also, during the meetings, the Activity Report of GIABA will be presented by the Director General (DG), Justice Kimelabalou ABA. In addition, the Plenary will consider the 2nd Round of Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) of Guinea Bissau as well as receive an update on the ME of the Republic of Comoros.

Other reports for consideration and adoption at the Plenary include the Report of the Co-Chairs of the Evaluation and Compliance Group (ECG), and the Report of the Co-Chairs of the Risks, Trends and Monitoring Group (RTMG), Progress Report of GIABA Effectiveness Improvement Program (EIP) Action Plan and a brief on Technical Assistance Projects by technical and financial partners.

Also, the Outcomes of FATF October 2021 Plenary and Working Group meetings; GIABA ICRG Follow-Up Process and First Follow-Up Report of Sierra Leone will be presented to the Plenary.

Also, as part of the statutory meetings, the 24th meeting of the GIABA Ministerial Committee (GMC) will hold on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The GMC is the policy making organ of GIABA. It comprises the three GIABA line ministers from all member States (Ministries of Finance, Security/Interior and Justice). The meeting will, among other things, consider and adopt the DG’s Summary Activity Report and the Report of the 36th GIABA Technical Commission/Plenary.