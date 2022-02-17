33-year-old man jailed nine months for stealing Infinix phone

The Winneba District Magistrate's Court has sentenced one Ernest Ackom, a 33-year-old mason in Winneba to nine months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing an Infinix Hot 8, valued at GHc850.00.

The convict pleaded guilty with explanation, but the court presided over by Mr John Kweku Josiah-Koffie sentenced him on his own plea.

Narrating the fact of the case to the Court, the Prosecutor, Detective Police Inspector Dorinda Azuma, said the complainant, Mr Godfred Sam, a taxi driver, resided at Dayawsaw and Ackom also lived at Flamengo, both suburbs of Winneba.

The prosecutor stated that on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at about 0830hrs, the convict together with his accomplices Comfort Eduafo aka Efua and Kofi aka “King-Size” hired the complaint's taxi from Zoom-lion Junction to Low-Cost, both communities in Winneba.

On their arrival at Low-Cost, Ackom ordered the two accomplishes to alight and go behind an uncompleted building to bring out their working tools, the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, after the two alighted, Ackom asked the complainant to give him his mobile phone to call their boss and the complainant gave his Infinix Hot 8 Phone valued at GHc850.00 to the convict, who took to his heels with the phone and entered a nearby bush.

A report was made at the Winneba Police Station and while the investigation was ongoing, Ackom was arrested at his hideout on Friday, January 7, for stealing a laptop and was sent to the Winneba police station, the Prosecutor stated.

Detective Police Inspector Azuma said on Tuesday, January 11, Mr Sam was invited to the police station where he identified the convict as the one who absconded with his Infinix phone last year.

The convict admitted the offence in his caution statement but mentioned 'King-Size' as the one who led him to sell the phone for GHc130.00 at Agona Swedru.

The prosecutor stated further that the convict led the police to 'King-Size's house but he could not be traced and to Agona Swedru, but the alleged buyer was also not found.

GNA