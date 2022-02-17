ModernGhana logo
La youth angry over lack of transparency in allocation of lands

Social News La youth angry over lack of transparency in allocation of lands
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The La Concerned Youth Association has expressed their displeasure about the disbursement of the La Civil Aviation land including the Aviation Park in Accra.

According to the group, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Ghana and the La Traditional Council in September 2019, had the government through the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) released about 60 acres of unused bare lands to the La Traditional Council after the council's petitioned to the government.

But only 17 acres of the released land came to the La Traditional authorities with the remaining 43 acres going to the government, for the GCAA and some private developers.

This development, the youth group deems inappropriate and further described as cheating on the part of the government and traditional leaders.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, February 16 in Accra, a leader and convener of the youth group, Joe Ala Adjetey bemoaned the adverse effect these bad deals have brought to the town folks.

According to him, the only social center belonging to the community, the Aviation Park, has also been taken from the community.

He argued that the park serves as a recreational and football park for some 38 schools and the entire community.

The youth are, therefore, pleading with the government for renegotiation on the said lands.

In another breath, Mr. Joe Ala Adjetey on behalf of the group has threatened a lawsuit if the deal continues in its current state as they call for the immediate dissolution of the La Traditional Council

—Classfmonline.com

