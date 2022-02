Health Minister inaugurates 11-member board of the Ghana College of Pharmacists

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has inaugurated an 11-member governing body of the Ghana College of Pharmacists.

He inaugurated the board on Thursday February 17.

The Board is chaired by Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III.

The other members are ; Pharm. Yvonne Yirenkyiwaa Esseku, Pharm. Joseph Kodjo Nsiah Nyoagbe, Dr. Emmanuel Ankrah Odame, Rev. Prof. Isaac Julius Asiedu-Gyekye, Pharm. Samuel Kow Donko, Pharm Dr. Audu Rauf, Mrs. Marina Annobea Appiah Opare, Pharm. Dr. Samuel Amoabeng Kontoh Dr. Daniel Amaning Danquah, Dr. Joseph Kim’s Adjei.