NALAG President hopeful salute members as he ends regional tour

17.02.2022 LISTEN

Hon. Kusi Kwaku Eric, NALAG President Hopeful has expressed gratitude to all members for the warm reception accorded him during his tour in all the sixteen regions of Ghana.

The Adansi North District Chief Executive (DCE) indicated that, the way and manner he was welcomed cannot be underestimated.

He is however grateful to every single person who showed him love and made time for the engagement.

"I'm much honored to be received by my able assembly members, presiding members and above all, my colleagues MMDCEs for their timely support in making time to listen to my vision statement," he added.

According to him, projects he has outlined in his vision statement would be delivered when he becomes the president of the association.

He emphasized that, the welfare of Hon. members would be his number one priority.

"There is strength in numbers and NALAG has the numbers. Therefore, let us use our numbers to push for our own welfare," the District Chief Executive has included in his vision statement.

Hon. Kusi Kwaku Eric also promised to make NALAG ‘the People's NALAG’ (People Centred).

Again, he will ensure the constant flow of information to Hon. Members on regular basis about progress of the Association.

Speaking to this online portal at Akomadan yesterday in the Ashanti region, the District Chief Executive hinted that sub-structures in the association would work effectively when he is elected president of NALAG.

"I'm poised to make NALAG vibrant, relevant, demand driven and not only an executive one but adaptive too. There will be a team work and all-inclusive governance. ‘One man show’ will be a thing of the past, God willing and Watch out for NALAG TV," he emphasised.