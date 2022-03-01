E-Levy would be passed if you allow churches operate in classrooms or continue to suffer — Apostle Marshal to government

Apostle Dr. Dirl Airl King Marsal

Founder and leader of Soldiers of Christ Prayer Group of All Churches located at Kumasi Kronum Aboahyia in the Ashanti Region, Apostle Dr Dirl Airl King Marsal has said the ban on churches from operating in school buildings is the reason Ghanaians are suffering from economic hardship.

He claims the unbearable hardship in the country is a result of God's anger on the leaders of this current NPP administration for attacking Christendom.

King Marsal noted that some churches that were closed down due to the ban in 2017 could not survive due to lack of a place of worship.

He explained that many churches that had no permanent structures and were worshipping in school premises also lost their members.

"Out of frustrations such members have scattered whilst many of them have also given up their hopes," King Marshal stated.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview in Kumasi, Apostle Marshal said the move taken by President Akufo-Addo has incurred the wrath of God against the presidency which need to be reversed.

"How can you block worshipers of God and expect prosperity and development for your government," King Marshal questions.

According to him, his comments stems from a revelation from God to tell President Akufo-Addo to open the schools for the churches to go back and continue worship.

He stressed that, that was the only way God can pardon the country and allow government policies to succeed in delivering a better Ghana.

"If President Nana Akufo-Addo humbles himself and opens the schools to the churches to worship in them, God will open the way for him to shine in not only Ghana but also on the African continent and beyond," he stated.