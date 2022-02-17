Appiatse model community to be completed within 6-12 months – Abu Jinapor

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor says the model community that the government has promised to rebuild for the people of Appiatse will begin soon and be completed within 6-12 months.

The Minister made this known in an interview with BBC on Wednesday, 16th February, 2022, during which he also announced government's robust plan to rebuild the community in three phases.

He explained that the first stage which has already been provided are tents and related materials for the victims to occupy in the interim. Stage two he said will see the provision of temporary structures and the third are actual construction blocks works and livelihood support for the people.

He disclosed that on Friday, 18 February 2022, he will lead a team to Appiatse to among others identify areas where the second phase being the temporary structures will be erected or put in place especially before the rains set in.

He expressed government's optimism to raise sufficient funds to build the model community which he described as a much Greener and sustainable concept.

Mr Jinapor indicated that so far government through the Ministry and NADMO has provided some basic relief to the people including the provision of food, water and health care.

He emphasized that government will undertake the rebuilding of the community in a methodological manner in line with best practices, explaining that this systematic or gradual process of going about things comes as a result of the public accountability regime of the country.

"You will agree with me that any issue with respect to money spent must be done in a manner which is in accordance with laid down procedures of how public funds are spent," he said.

He stressed that what government is interested in is how to bring all stakeholders involved to work together to protect the welfare of the victims "and government will do exactly that".

