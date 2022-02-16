ModernGhana logo
16.02.2022 Press Release

RE: Call Chairman Wontumi and John Kumah to order – Angry Ejisu NPP members to NEC

By Nathaniel Alpha
The attention of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency has been drawn to an interview granted by one Mr. Kwaku Frimpong, a polling station executive alleging that the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah and the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako known as Chairman Wontumi have connived to deny some party faithfuls the opportunity to contest in the upcoming polling station and electoral elections.

Let it be placed on record that all the statements made by Mr. Kwaku Frimpong are false and designed to create unnecessary tension in the region ahead of the upcoming polling stations and electoral elections.

It is important to note that the constituency has not received any nomination forms from the National headquarters for the conduct of the elections yet. The party has rather programmed electoral activities to start from Saturday, February 19 2022, making it very absurd for anyone to suggest that even before the party sends the forms and opens nomination, some people have been denied access to picking the forms.

It is further alleged that if care is not taken, the elections will be bloody, suggesting that there is some disunity in the constituency. This prediction is a figment of the imagination of Mr. Kwaku Frimpong and will never happen in the constituency.

The Ejisu constituency under the leadership of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah is united and poised for development. The base of the party has been strengthened and we are strongly behind our Member of Parliament who has so far increased the fortunes of the party, the constituency and the region as a whole. As we speak, under the leadership of our current MP, work is almost completed on the party head office in the constituency. Also, various developmental projects are ongoing across the constituency and jobs have been secured for some constituents.

We as a party can not and will not allow such doomsayers to destroy the wonderful work that is happening in the constituency. We will like to admonish Mr. Kwaku Frimpong and his ilks to desist immediately from the path they have taken and follow the necessary laid down procedures if they have any concerns.

Signed

Alexander Owusu

NPP Communication Officer, Ejisu Constituency

0246566029

