Commercial driver jailed 15 years over incest

Kwame Karim Tetteh, a 52-year-old commercial driver who had sex with his 14-year-old daughter at Pig Farm, an Accra suburb, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after the Court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, found him guilty on the charge of incest at the end of the trial.

Inspector Opoku Aniagyei narrated that the complainant is a social worker residing at Roman Ridge Accra.

The accused is the father of the victim.

The victim resides with the accused at Pig Farm.

The prosecution said at the beginning of 2020, the accused took advantage of the fact that the victim was staying with him alone and started having bouts of sex with her in his room.

The prosecution said the victim's mother became suspicious of their affair and reported the matter to the Department of Social Welfare.

The accused was subsequently arrested and the victim was rescued.

The prosecution said the complainant was given police medical forms to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.

GNA

