NSS to initiate deployment for employment project

The Public Relations Officer for the National Service Scheme, Armstrong Esah, has announced that the scheme will now start employing the personnel’s it deploys in a new project.

Speaking on Accra based Joy News he stated that the biggest struggle students face after their service is unemployment.

To tackle the menace, he indicated that the NSS will now employ its deployed personnel’s in a new ecosystem it created.

According to him, an ecosystem of reliable institutions has been created where these institutions will present their structure. The NSS will assess and release some personnel to be trained and employed by these institutions.

“We have created an ecosystem where we have brought together a lot of organizations a lot of reliable intuitions and asked them to bring to us their structure their infrastructure so that they can take steps to be able to train the National Service Personnel’s and so what we have done now is we have adopted a new way of life, a new vision,” he emphasised.

Mr. Esah added that, although the core mandate of the NSS was to deploy new graduates into institutions to aid their transition from school life into the work force, this new vision will help with the crown of unemployment that sits atop the head of the country.

In addition, he stressed that the new initiative will roll with the NSS being intentional about the service personnel it posts for the purposes of deployment with the employment being directed to projects or institutions the service scheme has a hand in.

He said the deployments of service personnel will now equip the personnel with employable skills so that at the end of the service they could be self-employed or gainfully employed by others.