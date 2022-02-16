ModernGhana logo
16.02.2022 Social News

Consider the plight of students and return to the lecture halls – Afenyo-Markin to UTAG

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-MarkinDeputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin
16.02.2022 LISTEN

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has made a passionate appeal to the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), asking members to return to the lecture halls for the sake of students.

Although the Labour Division of the Accra High Court on Tuesday granted an interlocutory injunction directing UTAG to suspend its strike and go to the negotiation table, lecturers did not return to work today.

Amid the frustrations students went through, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu constituency, Afenyo-Markin on behalf of the Majority in Parliament has urged UTAG to consider the plight of students and return to the lecture halls.

“Ours is to make a plea to UTAG to consider the plight of students and good faith from the government to still seat down with them. And on the basis of that plead with them to go back to the classroom and support our kids in school.

“Of course, they have every legitimate right to demand what is theirs. At the same time we are pleading with them to balance that demand with the plight of our students so that the academic calendar is not unduly disrupted,” the Deputy Majority Leader told journalists in Parliament.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin added, “The Majority caucus is accordingly, humbly pleading with UTAG to please get back to the classroom. At the same time, we are also urging the government to continue to show good faith and corporate to ensure consensus on the demand of UTAG. So that this matter is dealt with once and for all.”

Sources tell Modernghana News that UTAG leadership has held a crunch meeting today and will soon release a statement on the decision taken whether to return to the lecture rooms despite the court order.

