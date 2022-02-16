The clergy ought to have started building bridges early if they wanted NPP, NDC to reason along — NDC Activist

Mr Seidu Yussif Kudus Gbeadese, an activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the clergy ought to have started building the bridges in times past if they had wanted the opposing actors (NDC and NPP) to get along and reason together.

His comment is on the back of an engagement held between the clergy and former President John Dramani Mahama which sought to court the latter's approval of the controversial E-levy.

According to Kudus Gbeadese, the current posture of the clergy is not only bias and hypocritical, but wicked and insensitive because the clergy as an arbiter was tight-lipped when the Minority in Parliament was being bullied in times past.

"Between 2017 and 2020 when the NPP had the numbers in Parliament, did the clergy see the need to speak to the president to reason with the minority on some issues where the minority's position was valid and reasonable?"

He continued, "an arbiter who remains silent when the minority was being bullied in times past but now have the temerity to call the minority to reason with government is not only bias and hypocritical, but is wicked and insensitive".

He reminisced how President John Dramani Mahama was vilified for what he didn't create and how some men of God deliberately heaped all the problems of Ghana on his head.

"Some saw how some of these men of God never wanted to reason with president Mahama even when the latter tried to be a listening president. Today, they are those falling on themselves and calling on president Mahama to reason with them and their pampered Arabian naked king.

"There's a raging battle between the government of Ghana and the citizens over the imposition of the obnoxious E-levy. What we expected was for the men of God to stand with the people and not the government."

Mr. Kudus Gbeadese added that if the clergy cannot speak to the president to cut down on his ostentatious lifestyle and profligate spending then, "they have no business talking to president Mahama and the NDC to accept the evil branded as E-levy".

He also wondered why they kept mute over the Auditor General's report which revealed that about Gh¢ 10bn has been lost to irregularities conducted by state officials for 2018, 2019 and 2020 alone.

*If the clergy indeed want the best for this country, they should start by being fair, just and stay in the middle", he stressed.