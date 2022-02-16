I will continue to speak my mind, no amount of populist incarceration will injunct me – Abronye DC

16.02.2022 LISTEN

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, has said he will continue to speak his mind despite his arrest and prosecution.

Speaking for the first time after his arrest and subsequent bail for claiming that former President John Mahama was planning to stage a coup, he said “no amount of populist incarceration will injunct me from voicing out or speaking my mind.”

According to him, he had some issues with the Inspector General of Police.

“In the coming days, I will come out with some personal issues I have with the IGP,” he said to the press.

He indicated that the police deliberately delayed the process so he could be detained.

“As for today, I’ll take the advice of my lawyers so that while going home, I’ll advise myself properly. I’m happy with the bail… As indicated by my lawyers, this is not an offence that they will deny me bail. That is why the court granted me bail. It was not like the police were searching for me. I personally went to the regional police head office yesterday. They deliberately delayed me in order to keep me in custody. As a politician, I’m not afraid of things like this. This will not distract or worry me,” he added.

Abronye DC was arrested and detained on Tuesday by the Accra Regional Command after he honoured their invitation over the said allegations.

He was subsequently charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

Mr. Baffoe pleaded not guilty to all counts of these charges.

He has been granted Ghc100,000 bail with two sureties.

The court presided over by Her Honour Adelaide Abui Keddy has adjourned the case to March 9, 2022 for Case Management Conference.