All 137 Minority MPs sign vote of censure to have Health Minister removed

The Minister in charge for Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu could soon lose his job after all 137 Members of Parliament on the Minority side sign a vote of censure to have him removed.

The Health Minister who is also a Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central Constituency has been deemed unfit for the job for signing a procurement agreement without prior approval of the Board of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

The said agreement was signed with a middleman last year when he attempted to procure Sputnik V vaccines for use by the country.

His decision to sign the agreement without prior approval of Parliament contrary to Article 81 of the 1992 Constitution subsequently landed him in trouble as he was dragged before Parliament.

The Health Minister is accused by the Minority of dishonesty. They say he initially told the Committee of Health that he procured the Sputnik-V vaccines at an ex-factory price of $10 per dose when they were really procured at $19 and $18.5 per dose.

Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu is also accused of fibbing and misrepresenting under oath, having made a $2.85 million initial payment to the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum when he told an ad hoc committee that no payment had been made.

After several engagements, the Minority has today, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, submitted a vote of censure motion via a memorandum to the Speaker of Parliament, accusing the Health Minister of perjury and pushing for his removal.