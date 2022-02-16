ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bagbin ‘jokingly’ warns MPs against use of loud-noisy 'yam' phones in chamber

Headlines Bagbin ‘jokingly’ warns MPs against use of loud-noisy 'yam' phones in chamber
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Bagbin has cautioned against the use of mobile phones known in Ghanaian parlance as ‘Yam’ phones in the chamber.

Yam are the old fashioned mobile phones most of them without internet services.

The Speaker’s caution came to bear on the floor of the house today, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, when a phone rang interrupting questions and answers time.

It was at this time that the Speaker called on members of the house to stick to the use of phones like android which can allow a silent mode or flight mode rather than the use of many of these “yam” phones which is loud and difficult to put on silent.

“So if you know you can't buy a smartphone, don't bring a yam here,” he said, adding that “many of these phones disrupt proceedings on the floor.”

He said parliament is a house of serious business and does not need disruptions from personal devices such as yam phones.

---Classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
I will continue to speak my mind, no amount of populist incarceration will injunct me – Abronye DC
16.02.2022 | Headlines
All 137 Minority MPs sign vote of censure to have Health Minister removed
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Liberate yourselves; ditch foreign cloths for traditional wears – Bagbin encourages MPs
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Abronye DC pleads not guilty in court; granted GHS100,000 bail
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Police invite Hot FM's Show Host over Abronye DC's coup allegation
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Parts of Accra and Eastern Region to experience dumsor over maintenance works
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Judges drags Xavier-Sosu to General Legal Council over his 'political judges' comment
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Minority demand immediate suspension of new illegal, draconian ECG charges
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Don’t hail coup; it will destroy your life – Kufuor
16.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line