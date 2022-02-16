Bagbin ‘jokingly’ warns MPs against use of loud-noisy 'yam' phones in chamber

Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Bagbin has cautioned against the use of mobile phones known in Ghanaian parlance as ‘Yam’ phones in the chamber.

Yam are the old fashioned mobile phones most of them without internet services.

The Speaker’s caution came to bear on the floor of the house today, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, when a phone rang interrupting questions and answers time.

It was at this time that the Speaker called on members of the house to stick to the use of phones like android which can allow a silent mode or flight mode rather than the use of many of these “yam” phones which is loud and difficult to put on silent.

“So if you know you can't buy a smartphone, don't bring a yam here,” he said, adding that “many of these phones disrupt proceedings on the floor.”

He said parliament is a house of serious business and does not need disruptions from personal devices such as yam phones.

---Classfmonline.com