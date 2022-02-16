Akufo-Addo appoints former BOST MD onto GCAA board

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in consultation with the Council of State has appointed the former Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company Limited, Alfred Obeng- Boateng onto the governing board of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The presidency in a letter dated February 3, 2022, signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare said in pursuant to section 5(1) of the Ghana Civil Aviation Act, 2024 (Act 678), the president in consultation with the Council of State hereby appoints you as a Member of the governing board of GCAA.

In January 2017, President Akufo-Addo appointed Mr. Boateng as Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Managing Director, a position he held until June 2018.

He resigned after some controversy about contaminated oil at the farm tank of BOST.

---Classfmonline.com