UTAG strike: Show concern to student welfare on campus - UENR SRC president to colleagues

16.02.2022 LISTEN

The SRC president of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani has urged his colleague student leaders to take up the necessary steps to ensure the safety of students on campus.

Mr Kingsford D. Amankonah made this statement during a meeting with the National Executives of UTAG on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

H.E. Amankonah D. Kingsford together with the executives of other sister Universities across the country on Tuesday, 15th February 2022 joined the leadership of USAG to meet the National UTAG Executives; Prof. Solomon Nunoo, President, Vice President, General Secretary and the Treasurer.

The UENR SRC president at the meeting was accompanied by his General Secretary, Miss Olivia Pokah.

The meeting was to engage the various stakeholders, to discuss the ongoing UTAG strike action.

UTAG National President, Prof. Solomon Nunoo, addressing the student leadership of the various institutions, indicated their willingness and readiness to go back to the classroom as soon as their demands are met by the government.

''We will go through the order paper to know our next line of action,'' he said.

Prof. Solomon Nunoo further assured the student leadership that they will continue to do their best and hope that government also do same to get the matter resolved amicably as soon as possible.

The UENR SRC President, Mr Kingsford D. Amankonah, in his speech, stated that the strike has brought about socio-economic problems on tertiary education and appealed to the National Executives of UTAG and the government to reach a compromise for the sake of the students who are suffering the most.

''Students are the most affected people in this impasse between UTAG and government and so we appeal to you to come together to resolve this issue for our sake,'' he intimated.