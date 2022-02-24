ModernGhana logo
Government must encourage the youth to venture into agriculture to grow Ghana's economy — Musah Malik

The Chairman of the Kumasi Suame Magazine Zone-18 branch of the Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG) Mr Musah Malik has stressed the need for the government to as a matter of national interest, encourage the youth with credit facilities to venture into agriculture to help grow the economy.

Speaking to the correspondent in reaction to the number of youth who migrate from the rural areas to the urban cities in search of none existing white color jobs, Musah said government create job opportunities for the youth in the private sector.

Musah Malik who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the Daily Show Engineering Services based in Suame Magazine indicated that the move will enable government generate revenue from the private sector.

And to archive such goal, he added that the youth need to be encouraged to play their part to complement government efforts to revive the country.

"This is because if the youth especially those at the JSS and SHS are encouraged into the agricultural sector after school, such people can contribute positively towards economic development," he stated.

The chairman expressed worry that government over the years has paid less attention to the agricultural sector which is known to be the engine of Ghana's economic growth.

"We need periodic dialogue with the government to boost our businesses at Suame Magazine. I therefore humbly appealed to the government to encourage the youth into the agricultural sector by giving them packages to not only help curb unemployment challenges in the country but also help generate revenue to help build a solid state," he stated.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

