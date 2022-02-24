Allow Rev. Obofour to operate in peace, no one has the right to judge — Rev Minister

The Associate Pastor of the Agape Life Revival Ministry sited at Kwanwoma in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of Ashanti Region, Rev David Armstrong Amoah has said those who criticise the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Kweku Antwi popularly known as Rev Obofour to refrain from that attitude.

In an interview in reaction to what he described as public attacks on Rev. Obofour apparently about how he operates his church in addition to prophecies, he said people must allow Rev. Obofour to operate in peace since no man on earth has the right to judge the works of men of God.

Rev Armstrong Amoah hinted that as a man of God, he has monitored the activities of Obofour for some time and come to the realization that there is nothing wrong with his style.

The man of God cited the numerous kind gestures and support Rev Obofour have been showing in society to support the poor and needy.

Rev Obofour, Rev Armstrong Amoah indicated is truly fulfilling what the Bible says as a man of God.

The Associate pastor hinted that there are many rich churches in the country that refuse to support the needy even their own church members.

Rev Armstrong Amoah indicated that many churches have deviated from their callings and in turn use words to discourage those who aimed at promoting the word of God.

In his opinion whether Rev Obofour is allegedly using a suspicious means to operate his church or not it is no one's business since he is fulfilling the word of God through the support, he offers to the needy in the society.

Rev Armstrong Amoah passionately appealed to those who criticise and pass out judgement about some pastors in the country to purge themselves first.

"Nobody knows what is in the minds of fellow human beings nor what the judgement day shall be except the Lord. So therefore we should allow all the weeds and grains to grow together after which the good ones would be selected from the bad ones," he emphasised.