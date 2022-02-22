E-levy: Pastor urges NCCE to extend public education to mining areas

22.02.2022 LISTEN

The head pastor of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies located at Kumasi Esereso in the Ashanti Region, Elder Enoch Ofori Jnr has stressed the need for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to extend its tendacles to the risk prone areas on awareness creation.

Reacting to the recent disaster which occurred at Bogoso-Apeate, the man of God indicated that the Commission must educate folks in host communities where mining takes place about risk factors.

The head pastor stressed that if proper education had been given to the residents of Bogoso-Apeate, people would have not rushed to the accident scene where the explosion happened.

The sad aspect of the disaster Elder Ofori noted, was the fact that at the time the residents were expected to run away to save their lives, most of them were allegedly filming the accident scene despite the caution.

Elder Ofori said it is now time the NCCE embark on a sensitization campaign drive to help the residents become abreast mining substances that are deadly.

Elder Ofori noted that whatever explanation one may give about the disaster, there is a human error which suggest people needs education.