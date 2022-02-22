Preaching about prosperity isn't gateway to heaven — Osomafo Morrison

22.02.2022 LISTEN

Founder and leader of the Ark of Salvation Ministry International located at Donaso, a town near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Osomafo Morrison has said prosperity will not usher one into heaven.

He said alot of pastors have reduced the true word of God to prosperity messages.

According to him, churches have created the impression that God's only blessing is wealth.

The teachings of prosperity and wealth the man of God said, though can be found in the scriptures, however many pastors today portray prosperity and wealth as the gateway to heaven.

In an interview with the Modernghana News correspondent in Kumasi, Osomafo Morrison expressed worry that the absence of the message of salvation in churches is contributing to the love for money and fame in the society.

He indicated that the love of money has compelled many Christians to use sinful ways to become wealthy in society.

"As pastors our core mandate is to ensure that we teach our members the word of God and guide them to understand the Kingdom principles towards their salvation," he intimated.

Osomafo Morrison observed that many pastors have deviated from the true teachings of the word and putting in place their own methods to approach the Bible.

The teachings of these pastors he stated, blind their members into worldly gains forgetting that one can gain everything when he or she seeks first the Kingdom of God according to the Bible.

The man of God noted that most churches have shifted their focus on wonders, miracles and prosperity messages using words like "I decree and l declare."

In order to reverse the trend, the man of God urged Christians to pray to God to open their eyes about the works of pastors they encounter.

The clergy stated that many Christians have been praying for several years but hardly archive results, because such Christians fail to check their attitudes whether they conform to the word of God or not.

On this note Osomafo charged Ghanaians especially Christians to put their trust in God and look towards salvation since worldly gains are vanity.