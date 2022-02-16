ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.02.2022 Headlines

Abronye DC pleads not guilty in court; granted GHS100,000 bail

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Abronye DC pleads not guilty in court; granted GHS100,000 bail
16.02.2022 LISTEN

The Bono Regional chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, better known as Abronye DC has been granted bail to the tune of GHS100,000 with two sureties.

The vociferous politician was arrested on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, after he accused former President John Dramani Mahama of plotting to stage a coup in the country.

He was arrested at the Police headquarters in Accra when he honoured a Police invitation to assists with investigations with regards to his allegations.

The Police in a press release after the arrest informed the public that it had established from preliminary investigations that the coup allegation against John Dramani Mahama was untrue.

“Preliminary investigation has established that his claims against the former President are untrue and likely to occasion a breach of the peace,” part of the Police press release reads.

Today, the Police arraigned Abronye DC before a court on two charges of publication of false news to cause fear and alarm and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.

In court, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

His counsel secured a GHS100,000 for him with two sureties.

The court presided over by Her Honour Adelaide Abui Keddy has adjourned the case to March 9, 2022, for Case Management Conference.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Police invite Hot FM's Show Host over Abronye DC's coup allegation
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Parts of Accra and Eastern Region to experience dumsor over maintenance works
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Judges drags Xavier-Sosu to General Legal Council over his 'political judges' comment
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Minority demand immediate suspension of new illegal, draconian ECG charges
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Don’t hail coup; it will destroy your life – Kufuor
16.02.2022 | Headlines
It’s like we are negotiating in Makola Market – Mahama on Finance Minister reduction of E-Levy charge to 1.5%
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Minority’s fight with Majority in Parliament was necessary; they defended our democracy — Mahama
16.02.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo appoints former Akuapem North MCE as Presidential Staffer
16.02.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy: If you think MTN will charge you too much switch to Vodafone — Michael Okyere Baafi
16.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line