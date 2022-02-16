Abronye DC pleads not guilty in court; granted GHS100,000 bail

16.02.2022 LISTEN

The Bono Regional chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, better known as Abronye DC has been granted bail to the tune of GHS100,000 with two sureties.

The vociferous politician was arrested on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, after he accused former President John Dramani Mahama of plotting to stage a coup in the country.

He was arrested at the Police headquarters in Accra when he honoured a Police invitation to assists with investigations with regards to his allegations.

The Police in a press release after the arrest informed the public that it had established from preliminary investigations that the coup allegation against John Dramani Mahama was untrue.

“Preliminary investigation has established that his claims against the former President are untrue and likely to occasion a breach of the peace,” part of the Police press release reads.

Today, the Police arraigned Abronye DC before a court on two charges of publication of false news to cause fear and alarm and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.

In court, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

His counsel secured a GHS100,000 for him with two sureties.

The court presided over by Her Honour Adelaide Abui Keddy has adjourned the case to March 9, 2022, for Case Management Conference.