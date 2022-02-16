Police invite Hot FM's Show Host over Abronye DC's coup allegation

Ghana Police has extended an official invitation to the host of political talk show on Hot 93.9FM, 'Dwene Ho Bio' Agya Wusu to report himself for questioning.

It would be recalled that on Monday, February 14,2022, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC alleged in an interview on the 'Dwene Ho Bio " show that former President John Dramani Mahama has connived with Al Qaeda Militants to stage a coup in Ghana.

The police invited Abronye DC to report to the Accra Regional Police Command by 4 on Tuesday where he was arrested and detained.

The NPP stalwart has been charged on two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace.

The Hot FM radio presenter who happens to be the one who interviewed Abronye DC has then been invited by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police.

In a letter signed by the Regional Crime/AR Joseph Oppong (C/Supt), the police pleaded with the Management of Hot FM to release Agya Wusu in order to report at the Regional CID on Wednesday with a copy of the tape to assist.