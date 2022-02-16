"Girls need to add value to what they do" — Margaret Aniawu-Asumakah

16.02.2022 LISTEN

A Metallurgical Superintendent at AngloGold Ashanti Margaret Aniawu-Asumakah has advised women to add value to what they do.

Mrs Aniawu-Asumakah was speaking as a resource person at a mentorship program organised by Anglogold Ashanti for female students of Obuasi Senior High and Technical School to mark this year's edition of International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Mrs Aniawu-Asumakah explained that it is only when women make concerted efforts to add value to themselves and what they do, that will enable them to thrive in STEM-related fields and professions which have been dominated by men.

She said "as women, we should have confidence in our abilities and recognise that we are not in competition with men but rather work hard to achieve our potentials to the fullest."

Citing her personal experience, the Metallurgist who was adjudged the Female Mining Professional of the Year at the Seventh Ghana Mining Industry Awards held last year said mwomen must be prepared to surmount the challenges that might confront them if they want to succeed in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields.

The United Nations General Assembly in 2015 declared 11 February as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in order to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls, and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

This year’s edition which was the 7th in series was under the theme "Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites us."